Amazon to provide cloud computing curriculum for 7 universities in India

Cloud computing is a top workforce skill sought by companies.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate, in a new initiative will be providing a curriculum to seven universities in India for cloud computing in their mainstream college syllabus. The aim is to help the next generation of cloud computing professionals. According to a press note released by the company, the offered course will be a part of undergraduate degree and postgraduate diploma programs which will start this year in September.

It is to note that AWS Educate is Amazon’s global initiative that helps provide students comprehensive resources in order to build skills required for the cloud.

The education institutions that will offer the newly-designed curriculum are Chitkara University in Punjab, Galgotias University and Institute of Engineering and Technology in Uttar Pradesh, Manav Rachna University and Sharda University in Delhi- NCR, and SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Tamil Nadu. “The ASM Group of Institutes in Maharashtra will offer syllabus combined with the AWS Educate cloud curricula for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Emerging Technology,” the company said.

According to a LinkedIn study conducted annually, it has been revealed that cloud computing is a top workforce skill sought by companies. Therefore, the company believes that the new effort of integrating cloud computing curricula in mainstream college education will help students tap into the growing demand for cloud skills in India. The course is expected to provide students knowledge and competency-based credentials in skills such as data analytics, cloud architecture, cybersecurity, software development and machine learning.

Rahul Sharma, President, India and South Asia Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services said that a cloud-ready workforce in India will enable technology-led growth and will drive innovation at a higher pace and create impact. “Integrating cloud curricula as part of mainstream college education represents a shift in the way the industry and academia can come together to build the next-generation of highly-skilled cloud professionals,” Sharma added.

The company said that all students who have enrolled for the degree and diploma programs will become a part of AWS Educate. Further, it claimed that AWS Educate has received support from the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) for the new curriculum.