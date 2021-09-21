Amazon to hold its 2021 fall hardware event on September 28; new Echo devices expected

Keep checking this space, however, as Financial Express Online will bring all the updates.

Amazon event: E-commerce giant Amazon has officially announced the date for its big event to announce its next lineup of hardware devices. The event is set to take place on Tuesday, September 28, at 12 pm ET, which means that in India, the event will begin at 9:30 pm on September 28. However, like always, Amazon has not given any clue as to what can be expected at the event, just saying on the invite that the event would have news regarding the latest devices, features as well as services that Amazon will be offering.

However, if previous years are to be looked at, then these events have marked the announcements of several significant products and services, like the new Echo speakers or the updates that Alexa’s software was getting. Apart from this, announcements regarding Eero routers and updates in Ring cameras have also been previously announced at the Amazon events. What is more is that during the fall event, like the one scheduled to take place next week, Amazon announces some of its more unique and experimental products – like Echo Loop ring’s announcement, the Ring drone, and the Echo Frame glasses. Even the Ring’s Car Cam, several images of which have been leaked in an early look in June this year, was announced by Amazon in its fall event last year, though it is yet to be released.

So far, it seems that the event is invite only, which means that it is not likely to be livestreamed while Amazon makes its big announcements.

Keep checking this space, however, as Financial Express Online will bring all the updates.