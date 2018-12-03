Amazon to allow Apple Music on its Echo speakers

Apple Music subscribers who own Echo devices will be able to listen to Apple Inc’s library of 50 million songs. (IE)

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday Apple Music will become available on its Echo smart speakers starting Dec. 17, signaling increasing collaboration between the tech heavyweights. Apple Music subscribers who own Echo devices will be able to listen to Apple Inc’s library of 50 million songs, Amazon said in a blog post: https://blog.aboutamazon.com/devices/alexa-play-bebe-rexha-on-apple-music.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it would carry more Apple products globally in time for the holiday shopping season.

Read | 2.0 Box Office collection day 4: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer shines on Sunday, earns this much

Amazon had said it would sell the latest editions of Apple’s iPhone, iPad and other devices in the United States, Europe, Japan and India in coming weeks.

Apple also has a HomePod smart speaker, which uses the Siri voice assistant and competes against similar offerings from Amazon and Alphabet Inc’s Google.