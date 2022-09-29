Amazon third gen Fire TV Cube, Alexa supported remote launched: Check India prices, availability more

Amazon at a global event which was held online launched two new devices — the next-generation Fire TV Cube and Alexa -supported Voice Remote Pro. The best part is, both devices will also be available in the Indian market.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (Third Gen), Alexa-supported Voice Remote Pro: Price, availability

The third generation Fire TV Cube is priced at Rs 13,999 while the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is priced at Rs 2,499.

The Alexa- supported Voice Remote Pro will be available for purchase from today in the market. In contrast, Amazon’s all-new Fire TV Cube will soon come to India.

Customers can sign up on the Amazon India website to get future updates.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (Third Gen): Specs, features

Amazon Fire TV Cube (Third Gen) (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube along with the Alexa -supported remote control comes with a fast octa-core processor along with the latest Wi-Fi 6 support. The new processor will make the working 20 per cent more powerful than the previous processor, claims Amazon.

The Fire TV Cube comes with the support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and even immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

The Cube will also come with an HDMI input port and an additional USB port allowing users to connect with other compatible webcams for video calling.

In addition to the WiFi support, the device will also come with a different Ethernet port for those who want to rely on a wired network connection.

Lastly, the Fire TV Cube will also come with the support of an Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA). It will allow customers to connect compatible Bluetooth hearing aids.

Alexa supported Voice Remote Pro: Specs, features

Alexa Voice Remote Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon)

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is designed specifically for customers to spend more time on streaming and less time on the remote says Amazon. This remote will be compatible with almost several Fire TV streaming media players, Fire TV built-in and Smart TVs.

The remote also comes with a “Remote Finder feature” which will help customers to find their remote more easily. Looking at the picture, the remote comes with customisable buttons making it easier for one to search through content.

Other features include: backlit motion-activated buttons which will immediately light up when the remote is picked during low-light settings.

