Amazon Summer Sale is on: iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Galaxy M20, & more smartphones on big discounts

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2019 1:19:58 PM

Amazon Summer Sale will officially begin on May 4 but Prime customers get access to the deals right now

Source: Bloomberg

Amazon Summer Sale is on. If you have been awaiting a bunch of discounts and offers on that smartphone or pricey gadgets you have been eyeing, you get a four-day window to shop all you want. Amazon is hosting the Summer Sale that kicks off on Saturday, May 4 where smartphones, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, wearables, audio products, and apparels will be discounted among a wide range of products.

Although the Amazon Summer Sale will officially begin on Saturday, the Prime members get early access to the deals and offer across product ranges starting at 12 noon, Friday that is May 3. That’s 12 hours early to the regular sale timing, which means you can call dibs on the wishlist items before they might run out of stock.

Besides, there is a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 3,000. The discount is valid on SBI credit cards, EMI on credit cards, and debit cards. Amazon has a dedicated page to guide buyers on how they can activate their debit card to avail the offer.

We prowled through the vast catalogue that is on offer, and have handpicked the best deals on smartphones:

Amazon Summer Sale offers on smartphones:

OnePlus 6T is available with a discount of Rs 9,000 – the ‘biggest ever’ on the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Previously, the base model of OnePlus 6T has seen great discounts ahead of the OnePlus 7 launch on May 14.

iPhone X 64GB version is down to Rs 69,990 in the sale, as opposed to its listed price of Rs 91,900. iPhone XR is still available at Rs 58,990, which was recently revised by Apple to push sales.

Samsung Galaxy M20 will see Rs 1,000 discount on all its RAM and storage variants. Samsung also recently cut the prices of three of its Galaxy A-series phones. Other Samsung phones will see discounts of up to Rs 15,000.

Honor phones are available with discounts of up to Rs 8,000 while the Oppo phones see up to Rs 10,000 discount along with an additional value of Rs 10,000 that will be discounted against the exchange.

Vivo smartphones such as V15 Pro, V11 Pro are available to buy with a discount of a maximum discount of Rs 17,000. Huawei phones are available with a discount of up to Rs 15,000.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Amazon Summer Sale is on: iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Galaxy M20, & more smartphones on big discounts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition