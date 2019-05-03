Amazon Summer Sale is on: iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Galaxy M20, & more smartphones on big discounts

Amazon Summer Sale is on. If you have been awaiting a bunch of discounts and offers on that smartphone or pricey gadgets you have been eyeing, you get a four-day window to shop all you want. Amazon is hosting the Summer Sale that kicks off on Saturday, May 4 where smartphones, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, wearables, audio products, and apparels will be discounted among a wide range of products. Although the Amazon Summer Sale will officially begin on Saturday, the Prime members get early access to the deals and offer across product ranges starting at 12 noon, Friday that is May 3. That\u2019s 12 hours early to the regular sale timing, which means you can call dibs on the wishlist items before they might run out of stock. Besides, there is a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 3,000. The discount is valid on SBI credit cards, EMI on credit cards, and debit cards. Amazon has a dedicated page to guide buyers on how they can activate their debit card to avail the offer. We prowled through the vast catalogue that is on offer, and have handpicked the best deals on smartphones: Amazon Summer Sale offers on smartphones: OnePlus 6T is available with a discount of Rs 9,000 - the \u2018biggest ever\u2019 on the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Previously, the base model of OnePlus 6T has seen great discounts ahead of the OnePlus 7 launch on May 14. iPhone X 64GB version is down to Rs 69,990 in the sale, as opposed to its listed price of Rs 91,900. iPhone XR is still available at Rs 58,990, which was recently revised by Apple to push sales. Samsung Galaxy M20 will see Rs 1,000 discount on all its RAM and storage variants. Samsung also recently cut the prices of three of its Galaxy A-series phones. Other Samsung phones will see discounts of up to Rs 15,000. Honor phones are available with discounts of up to Rs 8,000 while the Oppo phones see up to Rs 10,000 discount along with an additional value of Rs 10,000 that will be discounted against the exchange. Vivo smartphones such as V15 Pro, V11 Pro are available to buy with a discount of a maximum discount of Rs 17,000. Huawei phones are available with a discount of up to Rs 15,000.