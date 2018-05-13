Amazon Summer Sale is here: Check new offers on Apple iPhone, Huawei P20 Lite and more

Not just smartphones, with Amazon Summer sale, products such as LED TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, and more are up for grabs with interesting offers.

While Flipkart has come up with its own sale, e-commerce biggie, Amazon has also kicked off Summer Sale 2018. Going neck and neck with Flipkart, Amazon’s sale will run from May 13 to May 16. Not just smartphones, with Amazon Summer sale, products such as LED TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, and more are up for grabs with interesting offers. Amazon India is giving exchange offers as well as no-cost EMI options just like rival Flipkart. Under Amazon Summer sale, ICICI Bank is offering 10 per cent cashback to its credit and debit card users. Ten per cent discount is available for Amazon Pay users as well.

Amazon Summer Sale on Apple iPhone X

You can buy the Apple iPhone X for as low as Rs. 79,999. With the original price of the smartphone listed at Rs. 89,000, you can get the smartphone for flat Rs 10,000 off. If you are interested to buy this one then you can avail no-cost EMI options on multiple credit cards.

Amazon Summer Sale on LG Q6

With Amazon Summer sale, you can get the LG Q6 at a minimum price of Rs 9,999. The price for the smartphone has been dropped from Rs 16,990. You can get the smartphone for an even lesser price with the exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,701. LG Q6 sports a 5.5-inch display. The smartphone has a 13MP main rear camera paired up with a 5MP selfie camera.

Amazon Summer Sale on Huawei P20 Lite

Newly launched Huawei P20 Lite doesn’t come with a direct discount. However, Amazon is giving away Rs 3,000 off if you exchange your old smartphone for this one. Amazon is also offering a 15-day price guarantee on the phone. Huawei P20 Lite sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone also has a dual camera setup on its rear side.

Amazon Summer Sale on iPhone SE 32GB

For those who want a new Apple device but do not want to spend a lot of money, then Apple iPhone SE with 32GB inbuilt memory can be yours for Rs. 17,999. You can get one with exchange benefits of up to Rs 11,743. Apple iPhone SE sports a 4-inch screen and has a 12MP camera.