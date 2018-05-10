Amazon Summer Sale begins May 13: Massive offers on Honor 7X, Realme 1, Huawei P20 Pro, and more

Honor 7X (4GB RAM variant) will be available in the sale at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 while the Nokia 7 Plus will see offers up to Rs 10,000

On the day Flipkart begins its Big Shopping Days sale, Amazon is giving it a competition by hosting its own Summer Sale. Amazon Summer Sale will commence on the same day as the Flipkart Big Shopping Days – May 13 – and will conclude on May 16. The four-day sale will see offers and discounts on a range of smartphones, laptops, LED TVs, gaming consoles, and other electronic products. While Flipkart will offer additional cashback and discount offers to the HDFC bank customers, Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank to give offers and cashbacks to the buyers.

As per the bank offer, Amazon will give a 10 per cent cashback to the buyers who pay using the Amazon Pay balance. The cashback will be credited to the same Amazon Pay account of the user. There will also be No Cost EMI payments options available to the customers across a range of credit cards from various banks, as well as Bajaj Finserv cards.

Amazon Summer Sale Offers on Smartphones

The smartphones will be in the top lead during the Summer Sale where the original price tags will see several discount and cashback offers. There is a 40 per cent discount on the smartphones and accessories, on top of the exchange offers.

The Honor 7X (4GB RAM variant) will be available in the sale at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 while the Nokia 7 Plus will see offers up to Rs 10,000 and additional 10 per cent cashback on ICICI credit/debit cards. The Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Rs 25,999. The Moto G5S will sell at a price of Rs 13,999, Huawei P20 Pro will be available at Rs 64,999, and the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will cost users Rs 11,990.

Additionally, Amazon, in partnership with Oppo, will launch the Realme 1 smartphone during the sale. The Realme 1 is a new brand from Oppo and Amazon collectively and takes on the Redmi 5. The price will be revealed during the sale.

Amazon Summer Sale Deals on LED TVs

Amazon is giving a discount of up to 50 per cent on electronic items and up to 35 per cent on TVs and appliances. The TCL full-HD LED TV will be available to the buyers at Rs 16,999, down from the currently listed price of Rs 25,990. The Fossil watch will be available to the customers at a price of Rs 5,097 while the Whirlpool air conditioner can be grabbed at a price of Rs 27,490.