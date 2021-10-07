Amazon starts selling its ‘most powerful streaming stick’ in India; Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube get big discounts

Fire TV Stick 4K Max India price is Rs 6,499.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available in India. You can get is starting today—7th October 2021—from Amazon India website and Amazon kiosks in select malls. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max price in India is Rs 6,499.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is essentially a souped-up Fire TV Stick 4K with a faster processor and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon calls it its “most powerful streaming stick yet.”

More specifically, it has a quad-core MediaTek MT8696 system-on-chip clocked at 1.8GHz which makes it—in the words of Amazon—up to 40 percent faster than the Fire TV Stick 4K. There is also a MT7921LS Wi-Fi 6 chipset to go along with the new processor, that brings Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to it bringing a degree of future-proofing to the Fire TV Stick.

There is one more difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K. Amazon will bundle the third-generation Alexa voice remote with the max model, which is an upgrade over what you get with the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Also Read | Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Amazon adds a faster processor and Wi-Fi 6 support to its popular streaming stick

Rest of the hardware and design is being carried forward from the Fire TV Stick 4K which is to say the max model can stream 4K Ultra HD content and supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ standards and even, Dolby Atmos audio content.

As for the Fire TV Stick 4K, it will continue to sell in India. Potential buyers would be happy to know that it is also getting a huge price cut in India. The Fire TV Stick 4K which was previously selling for Rs 5,999 is currently listed for Rs 2,999 on Amazon India website. That’s a whopping Rs 3,000 discount. It goes without saying that the Fire TV Stick 4K is a no-brainer at this price. The third-gen Fire TV Stick—which is HD-only—is selling for Rs 2,199.

But what’s even more exciting is that Amazon’s most expensive Fire TV device in India to date, which is the Fire TV Cube, is also selling at its lowest price yet ahead of the festive season. The Fire TV Cube which was launched in India at a price of Rs 12,999 is now available for as low as Rs 8,999.

Amazon says the price cut on Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube is “valid until stock lasts.”