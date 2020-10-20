Amazon sold more iPhones in one day than it did last year during entire festive sale and iPhone 11 has a lot to do with it

According to the company, this year the Great Indian Festival has made the biggest ever opening.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2020 saw the e-commerce giant selling more iPhones in one day than it did last year during its entire festive sale. The deep discount on iPhone 11 that listed for Rs 47,999 made a huge impact on the sales. According to the company, this year the Great Indian Festival has made the biggest ever opening. It will last until October 21. Apart from smartphones, Amazon said that large appliances, consumer electronics coming under Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi sold products in record numbers. It is to note that this year online sales have also risen owing to COVID-19 outbreak despite some early setbacks.

Among the popular searches, people looked for top-selling electronics including smartphones, headphones, laptops, cameras, tablets, and smartwatches. Security cameras and drones also became a part of popular searches this year. While Apple led the phone sales, laptops from Asus, HP and Lenovo became top-selling brands. For tablets, people preferred Samsung and Apple whereas TP Link and Netgear were looked for in networking products, Amazon said.

The discounts drove many buyers to Amazon’s sale festival. The company reported that even Kindle devices were sold 2.5 times more on the first day when compared to overall sales of last year. Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick as well as Echo (3rd Generation) entered in the top 10 selling products on the website during the sale period.

Additionally, Amazon has claimed that there is an increase of 85 per cent people (from last year) who registered themselves for Prime membership so that they can get early access to the sales this year. As for Alexa, the devices at people’s places answered around 1 million requests and helped customers navigate the different stores and purchases. Moreover, 1,10,000 sellers received many orders.