Amazon Smart Plug now available in India: Benefits, how to set up, price and all you need to know

Amazon Smart Plug: Want your regular household electronic items to be smarter? Amazon Smart Plug is now available in India, and it would make everyday appliances and items smarter. The plug is a buffer that is placed between the power socket and the appliance. Amazon’s smart plug would allow users to use Alexa app or Alexa-enabled smart speaker to operate the appliances. The e-commerce giant has said that its plug is easy to set up and has a 3-pin socket with 6A power rating.

Amazon Smart Plus: What all does it offer?

The plug has an electrical input and output rating of 220-240 V, 50/60 Hz and maximum 6A.

It can only be connected to 2.4 GHz Wifi, and does not support connection to ad-hoc or peer-to-peer networks.

It can only be used exclusively with Alexa and does not support any other voice assistant.

The plug has a limited warranty of one year.

It is compatible through the Alexa app, with Fire OS, iOS and Android-based devices.

The plug can be used any electrical appliance that needs to be plugged in for use.

Why Amazon Smart Plug?

With the help of Amazon’s Smart Plug, any appliance from lamps to electric kettles to TVs and many more devices can be voice controlled, via Fire TV, any Alexa device or using an existing Echo device. This can also help in setting up routines and saving time by telling Alexa to, say, switch on the light and put on the kettle, so that by the time the user reaches the kitchen after getting up, the water is already boiling.

Amazon Smart Plug: How much does it cost?

In India, the Amazon Smart Plug would cost Rs 1,999. The plug is available on Amazon in only white colour. At Rs 4,498, the plug can be paired with Echo Dot, while it can go along with an Echo DOt with Clock at a cost of Rs 5,498.

How to set up Amazon Smart Plug?

The smart plug can be set up in three simple steps, according to Amazon’s website.

Plug in the smart plug and open the Alexa app on any of your smart devices. If the Alexa app says a new plug has been found, go to the next step. Else, tap on the devices icon on the lower right corner of the app, and click on the + icon to get started. In order to use the plug using Alexa, say “Alexa, turn on First Plug”.

With these three steps, you would be all set to make all the appliances at your home smarter!