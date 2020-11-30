Amazon Smart Plug: Make your appliances smart within minutes

With the Amazon Smart Plug, customers can control their connected appliances even when they are not next to their appliances by using the Alexa app.

Back in 2014, when Amazon brought to the market its first Echo smart speaker powered by Alexa virtual assistant AI technology, there was a sense of disbelief among the consumers; they were really bewildered by all that these audio devices were capable of—voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, sports, and other real-time information, such as news. Since then, Amazon has consistently released features that make its Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices more intuitive and hugely popular. For those not familiar with Amazon smart speaker terminology, Alexa is Amazon’s virtual assistant, just like Siri for the iPhone, but Alexa is built into smart devices like the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Echo Show.

Recently, the Jeff Bezos firm brought out another innovation. We are talking about Amazon Smart Plug that works with Alexa to help customers instantly add voice control to their existing range of appliances such as lamps, table fans, electric kettle, room coolers, televisions, mobile chargers, air-purifiers, soundbars, etc. Basically with the Amazon Smart Plug, customers can now add smart control to their existing appliances by pairing the smart plug with a compatible Alexa device (like Echo smart speakers or Alexa app) for hands-free voice control.

Setting up the Amazon Smart Plug is extremely simple—just plug into an electrical socket and set up using the Alexa app within minutes. Once connected, customers can ask Alexa on any Echo, Fire TV or Alexa built-in device or the Alexa app to turn on/off the power. For instance, just ask, “Alexa, turn off the fan” or “Alexa, turn on mosquito repellant.”

With its 3-pin Indian socket design, 6A power rating and a state retention feature, the Amazon Smart Plug is apt for Indian customers. The state retention feature ensures that appliances go back to their last state (on/off) in case of power outage and resumption. Customers can create customised routines on their Alexa app to automate their day-to-day activities. For example, customers can schedule to turn off their night lamp at sunrise and turn on their electric kettle in the kitchen without moving a finger. Or they can create a schedule to turn on air-purifier intermittently through the day.

With the Amazon Smart Plug, customers can control their connected appliances even when they are not next to their appliances by using the Alexa app. For example, turn on the aquarium filter while not at home, or turn off the TV remotely while being in back to back meetings to regulate kids’ TV time.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Amazon Smart Plug is available on Amazon.in as well as numerous outlets.