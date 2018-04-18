Amazon silently releases 2MB lite ‘internet’ web browser in India

One of the most popular tech companies in the world, Amazon has released a new web browser application for Android devices.

One of the most popular tech companies in the world, Amazon has released a new web browser application for Android devices. What is interesting about the new app, which is called ‘Internet’, is that it is a lite web browser that uses very little space on the phone’s storage. Amazon’s new browser is said to be “lighter than the competition”. This new web browser comes under 2MB in size and makes claims that it offers users a private browsing experience and does not ask for additional permissions or collect private data like other browsers. The app is compatible with Android device that runs on Android Marshmallow and above and is readily available for download.

Many of the features are similar to what you will be able to find in competitor’s web browsers, including Google Chrome. This Internet browser from Amazon has a homepage which has a section for trending news. The other feature of the browser app is that it has tab previews and has an option to move to private tabs which hide the browsing history from the device.

This is not the first time that Amazon has introduced a lite version of an app they own. The company had earlier released Amazon Kindle Lite app in India. This app is aimed to provide basic e-book reading experience under 2MB of file size.

It is not just Amazon who has introduced a lite version of their apps. Many social media apps such as Facebook Lite, Messenger Lite, Gmail Go, Google Go, Google Maps Go, and YouTube Go have been around for a while. The need for a ‘lite’ version of an app was in demand from the emerging markets such as India.