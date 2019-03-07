Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale: Hurry up! Last day to buy Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at massive discount of up to Rs 15,460

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available with huge discounts under Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Amazon users need to hurry up! The e-commerce firm’s offer of up to 40 per cent discount on mobile phones and accessories is ending today, March 7. The buyers can get a number of gadgets at throwaway prices. There are discounts on smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Xiaomi Mi A2, Realme U1, among others.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, originally listed at Rs 43,990, can be bought for Rs 39,990 at Amazon sale. If the buyer happens to own an old smartphone, Galaxy Note 8 will be available with an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,460. This brings down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 28,530.

Similarly, the buyers will get Xiaomi Mi A2 at the price of Rs 11,999, the listed cost of which is Rs 17,499. They will also get Realme U1 at the price of Rs 9,999, after the discount of Rs 3,000. Among other discount offers, buyers can get Redmi 6 Pro at the price of Rs 8,999, the listed price for which is Rs 11,499. Redmi 6A is being offered at Rs 5,999, a discount of Rs 1,000 from the listed rate of Rs 6,999.

Discounts have also been offered on premium category for iPhone models and Oppo phones. While iPhone X is offered at Rs 74,999, a huge discount from the original price of Rs 91,990, Oppo R17 is being offered at a discount of Rs 5,000 on exchange offer. Its original price is Rs 36,990 after the exchange subscribers can get it at Rs 28,990. All offers are valid till today, as per Amazon website.

Earlier in January too, Amazon had come out with discount offers. The e-commerce company offered early access of 12 hours for Prime members. The Amazon Prime membership in the country costs Rs 999 per year.

The Amazon Prime membership can get buyers special privileges that include faster delivery at zero extra cost, early deals as also free access to Amazon Prime Video and Music.