Amazon sale: Bumper prize! You can win Apple iPhone X, if you buy Sennheiser headphones – Details of the offer

Amazon is hosting ‘Sennheiser Week’ which kicked off today.

Amazon is hosting ‘Sennheiser Week’ which kicked off today at 12:01 am. The sale will end on July 29 at 11:59 pm. During the sale, earphones and headphones will be available at massive discounts. The customers will also get an additional 10 per cent cashback if they choose to pay via ‘Amazon Pay’. The e-commerce company is also giving an opportunity to the customers to get their hands on Apple’s flagship iPhone X. The smartphone is available as a bumper prize and will be given to one lucky winner. For more information visit Amazon India’s official website.

Details of the offer:-

Check all details of how to avail the bumper prize – iPhone X:

The top five spenders of ‘Sennheiser Products’ from each day of Sennheiser week will enter into a lucky draw competition. And, one lucky winner from this draw will win a bumper prize of Apple iPhone X (64GB) (“Prize”). The customer will receive the Prize by August 29, 2018.

Apart from the bumper prize, during the week, each day will have a special offer. The following are the offers:

Day 1 – July 23: Buy any Bluetooth headphone and get HD 206 headphones free.

Day 2 – July 24: Flat 20 per cent off on noise cancelling headphones.

Day 3 – July 25: Flat 15 per cent off on in-ear wireless headphones.

Day 4 – July 26: Buy any Bluetooth headphone and get HD 206 headphones free.

Day 5 – July 27: Flat 50 per cent off on select models.

Day 6 – July 28: Additional 10 per cent off on audiophile headphones.

Day 7 – July 28: Flat 10 per cent off on CX Sport wireless.

Earlier this year, Sennheiser expanded its Momentum range of headphones and launched Momentum Free Bluetooth in-ear headphones in India. The product is priced at Rs 14,990 and boasts Bluetooth 4.2 and support Qualcomm apt-X and AAC codec. The headphones boast of a high-quality dynamic sound system and custom-machined stainless steel in-ear sound tunnels to deliver superior acoustic precision.