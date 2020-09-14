Amazon ropes in Amitabh Bachchan to be Alexa’s first Indian celebrity voice

Piku-starrer will be the first Indian celebrity to voice Alexa.

You will soon be able to talk to Amitabh Bachchan, and that too from the comfort of your home. Amazon has roped in Big B, who needs no introduction, to be Alexa’s first Indian celebrity voice. Come 2021 and you will be able to listen to weather updates, poetries, jokes, advice and motivational quotes from Alexa voiced by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The experience will be paid and will be introduced next year you’re also free to test the feature. Users will have to say “Alexa, say hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan” to their Alexa-enabled device.

It is to note that the Piku-starrer will be the first Indian celebrity to voice Alexa. Prior to him, renowned Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson lent his voice to Alexa last year in September. His voice is enabled for US English features. According to Amitabh Bachchan, he is excited to be a part of this voice experience that is in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. “Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers,” he said.

According to the company announcement, the Bachchan Alexa skill is catered for Indian audiences only. As per the initial demo, the actor will speak in Hindi. If there is no clarity, the actor will also be speaking in English.

Amazon India’s Alexa experiences leader Puneesh Kumar said that every Indian who has grown up watching Bollywood, has a memorable experience with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice. He added that the combination is set to deliver a perfect pitch that is expected to delight as well as simplify the lives of our customers. “We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice,” Kumar added.