  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amazon rolls out ‘Where can I get a COVID vaccine?’ ability for Alexa

By: |
April 23, 2021 12:48 PM

Alexa will also answer questions about vaccine availability and eligibility requirements for more than 85 countries.

COVID vaccine, Amazon AlexaThere has been a growing demand for big tech to step up and do their bit. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Amazon said Friday that its Alexa voice assistant can now help people access information about COVID-19 vaccines and connect them to nearby vaccination centres. Additionally, Alexa will also answer questions about vaccine availability and eligibility requirements for more than 85 countries. All this will add on to its existing ability to find nearest COVID-19 testing locations.

Where can I get a COVID vaccine?

Amazon is rolling out “Where can I get a COVID vaccine?” ability for Alexa beginning with the US. People in the States can simply ask, “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?” or they can also choose to go granular with location, say, “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine in Seattle?” to hear a list of locations closest to them. Amazon said, Alexa will also help people connect to a specific location directly to check on vaccine or appointment availability.

Related News

To be clear, this is limited to the US for now. Amazon is yet to bring this feature to India.

Also Read | Covid vaccination 4th phase to begin from May 1, check price, availability, criteria, all other details

If you raise the same query in India, Alexa will collate a list of latest related news and read it out to you – at this point of time. With the government of India announcing phase 3 of the vaccination drive and opening the eligibility criteria to include all citizens aged 18 and above (starting May 1, registrations from April 28) amid steep spike in COVID-19 cases, there has been a growing demand for big tech to step up and do their bit.

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

In the meantime, Alexa’s ability to help find nearest COVID-19 testing locations has been available in India for some time now. It can respond to “Alexa, where can I get tested for COVID-19?” query and read out or show a list of closest centres.

Not just Amazon, Google is also working to provide relevant COVID-19 information including updates on COVID-19 vaccine in Search.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

AmazonCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Amazon rolls out ‘Where can I get a COVID vaccine?’ ability for Alexa
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Realme 8 5G launched in India, brings MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and 90Hz screen for Rs 14,999
2Delhi HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp pleas against CCI order to probe privacy policy
3Tech & law: Tech delayed is tech denied