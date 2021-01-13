Amazon rolls out Rs 89 ‘made for India’ mobile-only subscription plan to take on Netflix

Prime Video Mobile Edition is exclusive to Airtel customers, at least to begin with.

Amazon on Wednesday launched Prime Video Mobile Edition, a made for India mobile-only subscription plan to take on rival Netflix. Priced at Rs 89, Prime Video Mobile Edition undercuts Netflix when it comes to affordability but there is a catch. Prime Video Mobile Edition is exclusive to Airtel customers, at least to begin with, while Netflix offers a similar service—for Rs 199/month—to everybody.

“We believe that the Mobile Edition plan will further accelerate Prime Video’s adoption in India and allow an even larger number of customers to access our popular entertainment content,” Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India said, adding “we are happy to collaborate with Airtel as our first partner in India for Prime Video Mobile Edition.”

As part of the ‘partnership’ existing Airtel pre-paid customers can avail a 30-day free trial of Prime Video Mobile Edition by signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app.

Post the free trial period, potential subscribers will have two options. They can continue to use the service through pre-paid recharges starting at a price of Rs 89/month—this is ‘introductory’ which means it may be subject to change later. The Rs 89 ‘recharge’ will also include 6GB additional data. Airtel will also offer a Rs 299 pack bundling Prime Video Mobile Edition with unlimited calls and 1.5GB daily data. Both Rs 89 and Rs 299 plans will have a validity of 28 days.

Like Netflix’s Rs 199 mobile-only plan, Amazon’s Prime Video Mobile Edition will support one concurrent stream/user and will allow users to view content in standard definition (480p) quality across mobile and tablets (one mobile/one tablet at a time). It isn’t immediately clear if downloads and casting will be allowed—Netflix allows downloads but no casting.

Airtel is also simultaneously launching Rs 131 and Rs 349 recharge packs for what it is calling the ‘complete’ Prime Video experience. While the Rs 131 pack will give users access to a 30-day Amazon Prime membership, the Rs 349 pack will also include unlimited calling and 2GB daily data for a period of 28 days. Prime membership from Amazon costs Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year in India.