Amazon Prime Video finally lets you set individual user profiles; how to use and how it compares with Netflix

Creating, editing and deleting user profiles on Amazon Prime Video is a simple process. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Video: Amazon has finally rolled out the feature of user profiles on its OTT platform Prime Video worldwide. Amazon released the feature a little late, since the facility is already provided on rival services like Netflix. User profiles on Amazon Prime Video will allow users to have their own recommendations, watchlist and their own viewing progress. The platform allows users to make up to six profiles, unlike rival Netflix, which allows a maximum of four.

The primary profile, included in the total of six, would remain associated with the account. Moreover, the remaining five profiles can be a mix of profiles for adults as well as kids.

Prime Video: How to create user profiles

Users need to go to the Profile picker drop down from the home page of Prime Video and click on ‘Add New’ to create a new profile.

In order to manage the profiles, from the profile picker drop down, select ‘Manage Profiles’ option.

Click on the ‘Edit profile’ feature and then select the icon of the profile that is to be managed.

The user can click on ‘Remove profile’ to remove a profile, or they can make changes to the profile and then select the ‘Save changes’ option.

The profiles would initially be available on the Prime Video app for Android, iOS, Fire TV app, Fire Tablet Gen 10 or higher and the OTT platform’s app built for other living room devices. While the profiles feature had been available to Indian users for some time, some reports had reported that the feature had been officially released globally. However, the feature had then only been released in India and Africa, and has only now been launched in the rest of the world, including the US.

For the ‘Kids’ profile, the OTT platform has ensured that only age-appropriate content, aimed for children up to 12 years of age, will be displayed. Moreover, even the search suggestions would be filtered to show age-appropriate content. Apart from this, children would not be able to make purchases from the Kids profile either.

Users of the adult profiles would be able to view all the Prime video content entitled by the primary account, including purchased and rented content, live content, Prime Video Channels and Prime Video titles. The OTT platform has also taken into consideration the fact that children might be able to access adult content through shared devices and has hence, had added the feature of setting up parental control. This would allow adults to access the entire content by entering a PIN, while restrictions would be in place for anyone who does not have the code.

Such a restriction can also be placed on the purchase feature, by putting which in place, a PIN code would be needed to complete the transaction. This way, children and anyone without the PIN wouldn’t be able to purchase content even through adult accounts.

However, there is a catch. Since Amazon wanted to keep the access to downloads unrestricted in case the device went offline, it allowed ‘Kids’ profiles to access the titles downloaded from an adult profile, since when the device is offline, switching profiles is not possible.

Apart from this, automatic Prime Video profiles would also be made for customers who have set up wallet sharing in the Amazon Household settings. This feature can be disabled from the profile manager page, titled ‘Manage Your Profile’, but once profile sharing is switched off, it cannot be retrieved.

Creation of user profiles has been one of the most demanded features from Prime Video, as it was one of the bigger oversights by the OTT platform.