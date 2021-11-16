Amazon Prime Video app now available natively on Mac: Top features, other details

The content and language offerings of the macOS app is the same as that of the iOS app

Amazon Prime Video: Amazon has finally launched an app for Prime Video on macOS. The app can be downloaded for free from the Mac App Store. The announcement was made by the tech giant on Monday, when the app also became available on the same day. With this, users of Apple’s Mac laptops and computers can also view titles on Prime Video offline, since the app carries support for offline downloads. Available to users across the world, the app is compatible with Big Sur 11.4 and later versions. In fact, users would also be able to choose the preferred video quality for streaming the content.

“The macOS app has been designed to deliver a streaming experience that is similar to the Prime Video website, but with slightly different capabilities that offer even more convenience to users. For example, the app will offer streaming over AirPlay, using Picture-In-Picture and the option to download movies and series for offline viewing (when available). Customers using the macOS app will also be able to use the search/browse functionality, as well as, fan-favourite features like IMDb’s X-ray, continue watching, watchlists etc,” the company said in a statement.

The content and language offerings of the macOS app is the same as that of the iOS app, and while it currently supports 1080p streaming, the support for streaming in 4K is coming soon, the tech giant said.

In India, apart from the global content, Mac users will now be able to use the macOS Prime Video app to view content in nine regional languages – Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali – the same that are available on the desktop version. Not only that, but the users will also have three local user interfaces apart from English. These interfaces are in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Now, it is important to note that while users will be able to choose the streaming quality of their liking, streaming at the “best” quality setting will use about 5.8 GB of data for an hour. Meanwhile, for downloaded videos, this figure is 2.9 GB of data.

When a user launches the app for the first time on macOS, they are asked if they would like to receive notifications regarding recommendations or other alerts, but besides that, most of the experience is the same as all the other apps. Users must also note that while the Prime Video app in itself cannot be made full screen on Mac, the moment they play any show or movie, the full screen functionality becomes available.

As per reports, apart from the regular content that is offered with the Prime membership, users can also purchase or rent content from a dedicated store tab. This content is purchased using the stored payment information in the account. Moreover, like other versions of Prime Video, this app also has parental controls.