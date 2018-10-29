Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost: Airtel updates Rs 399 plan to include benefit

Airtel has announced Amazon Prime benefits for the postpaid users (Source: Reuters)

Airtel has announced that it will bundle the Amazon Prime subscription to the postpaid customers who buy the Rs 399 Infinity plan. The cheapest Airtel Infinity postpaid plan of Rs 399 now offers a year of free Amazon Prime subscription on top of the benefits that come bundled with it. With the Rs 399 postpaid plan included, Airtel now offers the Amazon Prime subscription, which costs Rs 999 for a year, on all its Infinity postpaid plans.

The Airtel Rs 399 Infinity postpaid plan offers 40GB data with rollover facility, unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls, 100 SMSes per day for a billing cycle. It also offers free Wynk Music subscription and Airtel TV subscription, in addition to the newly introduced Amazon Prime subscription. Airtel postpaid subscribers who are on the Rs 399 plan can open the MyAirtel app and claim the benefit listed under the #AirtelThanks banner. However, the Airtel website did not reflect the benefit till the time of filing this report.

There is a caveat though with the Amazon Prime subscription offer. The subscribers who already own a subscription of Amazon Prime will not be eligible to get the benefit. Also, the Amazon Prime subscription will continue for the user as long as the Rs 399 or higher postpaid plan is being renewed. On downgrading the postpaid plan, the Amazon Prime membership benefit will be forfeited.

When pitted against the postpaid plans offered by Vodafone and Reliance Jio, the Amazon Prime subscription remains constant for the former only. Reliance Jio does not offer Netflix or Amazon Prime subscriptions under its postpaid offers, unlike the ones provided by Airtel and Vodafone. The Vodafone Rs 399 also offers similar benefits of 40GB data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMSes for a billing cycle. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, offers 25GB data at Rs 199, in addition to unlimited calls and access to Jio apps.