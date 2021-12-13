Amazon Prime membership to get costlier starting December 14: Plan prices, benefits and more

Prime’s monthly pricing will also be increased by nearly 39 percent to Rs 179 from Rs 129

Amazon Prime is set to get costlier in India from December 14th, 2021. The subscription charges will increase by up to 50 percent. All subscriptions, from monthly to quarterly and annual of Amazon Prime service will be hiked. Prime’s annual membership will cost Rs 1,499 from existing Rs 999, which is a Rs 500 hike.

The new prices will come into effect from December 14. Before the change is live, customers can go on and opt for a plan at the older price.

Prime’s monthly pricing will also be increased by nearly 39 percent to Rs 179 from Rs 129. Similarly, the quarterly plan for Amazon Prime will be up by over 39 percent to Rs 459 from Rs 329.

The change in pricing will not affect the existing customers though and they can continue to use the membership for the duration of their membership at no additional cost.

Even with the change in subscription rates, the benefits remain the same. One will continue to enjoy free one to two-day deliveries on eligible addresses, with no minimum order value required for free standard delivery. Access to Prime Video, Reading and Music is also included in the same. Subscribers will get exclusive access to top deals and 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals on the e-commerce site on a daily basis.

Prime membership in India was introduced at Rs 499 a year in 2016 and Amazon revised that to Rs 999 in 2017. In 2018, prime monthly subscription was started to expand the membership base.