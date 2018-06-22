Amazon Prime membership now starts at Rs 129 but it’s not cheap

Amazon Prime is a lot cheaper if you subscribe to it on the annual basis

Amazon has introduced a new tier plan for its Prime membership in India. Launched last year at an introductory price of Rs 499, the customers were required to pay the full amount of Rs 999 for the yearly membership of Amazon Prime. While the subscription has been available on a yearly basis so far, Amazon now offers another tier worth Rs 129 that will recur monthly.

The Amazon Prime subscription offers free one-day and two-day deliveries on Amazon-fulfilled products to the serviceable pin-codes in India, in addition to the bouquet of TV shows and movies from around the world and India under its Prime Video service. Amazon’s music streaming service called Prime Music was recently launched in India as a bundled offering to the Prime members.

The yearly subscription breaks down to nearly Rs 83 per month, however, those who do not want to take a year-long membership at Rs 999 can opt for the monthly tier. That said, the monthly subscription plan is around Rs 46 costlier than the former, but it suits those who don’t want to stay committed to Amazon’s paid exclusive content and services.

Amazon Prime is a lot cheaper if you subscribe to it on the annual basis, as the monthly subscription totals to Rs 1,548. Those who want to try out the service can go for the monthly plan since the one-month trial periods are no longer available.