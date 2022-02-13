Amazon Prime membership available with up to 60% discount in India: How to avail offer, benefits, and more

The special offer starts at Rs 179 monthly. The three month plan would cost Rs 479 and the annual plans would cost Rs 1,499.

Amazon Prime has recently come up with a Prime Referrals programme for young adults in the 18-24-year-old age group. This Youth Offer gives 18-24-year-olds 50 percent off on their Prime membership. So, in case you joined Prime through the Youth Offer, you can invite your 18-24 year old friends via the Prime Referrals page on the Amazon app with the help of your contact list on your device.

The special offer starts at Rs 179 monthly. The three month plan would cost Rs 479 and the annual plans would cost Rs 1,499. With these offers, the monthly pack can earn you Rs 90 cashback for Youth Offer along with an additional Rs 18 cashback as referral reward.

The tri-monthly pack can earn you Rs 230 cashback for Youth Reward and an additional Rs 46 cashback as referral reward. The yearly one will earn you Rs 750 cashback for Youth Offer and Rs 150 as referral reward.

When any of your friends joins Prime, verifies their age, then you will get a 15-day free Prime membership extension and your friend will get a flat 60 percent cashback on the price of the Prime plan they bought.

In this offer, not only is the Prime membership being availed at half the price but is also coming along with the host of discounts on products across categories.

The 18-24-year-old members who joined Prime with Youth offer can access referrals on their Amazon app only. When one of your friends who has been being referred joins Prime and verifies their age, you will get an additional 15 days of Prime. There is, however, no limit to the number of additional days of Prime you can get by referring more and more of your friends.

Friends who have joined Prime via Amazon Prime Referrals programme will get 60 percent off on their membership–50 per cent as part of Youth Offer and 10 per cent extra as a one-time Referral reward. It is also important to note that the cashback value varies along the Prime plan opted by your friend and can also be up to Rs 900 for the 1-year plan.