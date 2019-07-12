Amazon Prime membership available for Rs 499 ahead of Prime Day 2019: Know details here

Amazon Prime Day – year’s biggest online shopping festival – is set to start on July 15. A big number of products in electronics, mobile phones, apparel, home decor, large appliances will be offered with steep discounts and additional benefits. However, you need to be a Prime member to be eligible to shop during the two-day mega sale. To get more Prime members onboard, Amazon is now offering Prime membership for Rs 499 but with a catch.

The Amazon Prime membership, which originally costs Rs 999, can be effectively purchased for Rs 499 as the customer will receive Rs 500 cashback. That being said, this offer is only for young customers, which means you have to be between 18 and 24 years old, as per a company release. Amazon will verify your age, after which you will receive the cashback in your Amazon Pay account.

At the time of making the purchase for Amazon Prime membership, you need to click the ‘Youth offer’ banner first. Initially, you are required to pay the full amount of Rs 999 via an electronic payment method such as credit card, debit card. During the process, you are needed to provide a valid age proof, such as PAN card, Aadhaar, along with the mailing address and a photo.

Post verification, a cashback of Rs 500 will be credited to your Amazon Pay balance. This amount can be used on purchases on the website, as well as on partner services such as BookMyShow, Swiggy, redBus, and Domino’s Pizza among others.

Particularly targeted at young customers, the offer looks appealing. When Amazon introduced Prime membership in India, it offered it for Rs 499 to attract customers. As the Prime Day sale has begun to gain traction in India, the company wants to get more customers on board. Offering the membership at a reversed price of Rs 499 is exactly what may drive a surge in the customer base.

Meanwhile, the Walmart-owned Flipkart is gearing up for the Big Shopping Days sale that starts the very day as Amazon Prime Day sale. The war between the online retail colossuses will be an opportunity for customers who can spot the best deals and finally strike off that wishlist.