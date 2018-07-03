Amazon Prime Day sale is back on July 16: Big discounts, offers, and more

Amazon Prime Day will be back for its second edition in India later this month

Amazon Prime Day will be back for its second edition in India later this month. Amazon India has announced that it will be hosting its grand Prime Day on July 16 at 12 noon where a range of products will be up for sale at huge discounts and other offers for Prime members. The Prime Day sale will last for 36 hours, which means that the Prime members can shop for their favourite products till 12 am midnight on July 17. The company is expecting an even bigger extravaganza this year with new product launches from popular brands, new movie titles on Prime Video, and ‘steal deal’ offers on the Amazon Echo speaker and Fire TV stick.

Apart from the discounted prices on a host of products, the HDFC credit and debit cardholders can get up to 10 per cent discount, while the Amazon Pay users can avail a 10 per cent cashback on the purchases.

Amazon will release seven new Prime Video titles premiering over seven days starting July 10. These will include latest Bollywood movies such as Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, among others.

The Prime Day sale will also go live at the same time in other countries including the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, China, Belgium, and Austria among others. In its second edition, the Prime Day sale will look to rev up the sales for the e-commerce giant in a fresh war against Flipkart, the Indian rival to the company after it was acquired by Walmart, which is the American counterpart.

While the deals are not live at the moment, Amazon has detailed the offers on its website. The Prime Day will see over 200 exclusive new product launches from the top brands such as OnePlus, Nestle, Bosch, HP, Acer, and Marks & Spencer among others. The Amazon devices including Echo range of speakers, Fire TV stick, and the Kindle range will be available at discounted prices. Amazon is also piloting the VR shopping experience for the Prime customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai at select malls where the product launches will be live streamed in virtual reality.

The Prime Day will also run through the company’s hyperlocal service Prime Now, which was recently rebranded from Amazon Now. The Prime Now service available in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad will offer ‘ultra-fast 2-hours delivery’ on Amazon devices.