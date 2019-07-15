Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: OnePlus 7 up for grabs with great deals, check details here

Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 7 is the flagship device that undercuts many rivals in the market.

Amazon Prime Day Sale is here, and it’s raining discounts. Amazon Prime Day has some interesting offers on the purchase of OnePlus phones. The Chinese smartphone maker has been selling the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T in India. There are four variants of the OnePlus 7 smartphones to choose from. If you’re looking to buy a new OnePlus 7 phone, here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals from this year’s two-day event.

Amazon launched the Mirror Blue variant of the OnePlus 7 in the Prime Day Sale. The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue smartphone will be available in the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 32,999. For those looking to replace their old smartphone with a brand new one, Amazon has exchange offers in which you can get up to Rs 10,400 for the phone you want to trade in, depending on its condition and specifications.

The OnePlus 7 Mirror Grey model will be available in the 6GB and 128GB variant and is priced at Rs 32,999. You can get a maximum exchange value of Rs 10,400 on this smartphone model.

There are two OnePlus 7 models that come with higher specifications of 8GB and 256GB storage configurations. Available in Red and Mirror Grey colours, the higher spec variants of the OnePlus 7 are priced at Rs 37,999. You can get an exchange value of Rs 10,400 for your old phone.

In addition to discounts, there is also a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,750 on minimum order of Rs 3,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. If you pay using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5 per cent instant discount with no upper limit on that amount.

Under the Jio OnePlus Beyond Speed Offer, there is a cashback of Rs 5,400 in the form of 36 discount coupons of Rs 150/- each as well as discounts at Chumbak, Zoomcar and Easemytrip.

The OnePlus 7 outsmarts many smartphones and comes with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It has 6.41-inch AMOLED display, the fast UFS 3.0 storage, Dolby Atmos sound support. The OnePlus 7 flaunts a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera combination at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a pretty good battery at 3,700mAh and runs the OxygenOS 9.5.9 software based on the latest Android. The OnePlus 7 has got everything gamers would like to have in their phone. The Fnatic Mode, which is a part of Gaming Mode, will get you extra features during the gameplay sessions such as Advanced DND, Enhance process regulator and Network enhancement.