Amazon Prime Day sale 2018: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with Rs 16,000 discount, Fire TV stick below Rs 3,000, and other big offers

Amazon Prime Day sale is now live

Amazon Prime Day sale is now live and the deals have been revealed for all the Prime members. The second edition of the 36-hour event that has become a tradition every year where the e-commerce giant offers huge discounts on a range of products. The highlight of the sale is the electronic products that see multiple offers on credit and debit cards, on top of the discounted prices. While there are plenty of deals running throughout the year that offset the cost of the electronics such as smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and televisions, Prime Day is an extravaganza of those offers, topped with other complimentary deals and discounts.

There will be discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, clothing, home appliances, and many others. Amazon flash sales are also live on a range of products during this period, so the customers need to be really quick if they buy an item available only under the flash sale. In addition, the HDFC credit and debit cardholders will avail an additional discount of 10 per cent on all products. Similarly, the products bought using Amazon Pay as the payment mode will see 10 per cent cashback into the Amazon Pay account.

Amazon Fire TV Stick is available at Rs 2,799, down from the original price of Rs 3,999. If you want to buy a television, now is the good time as you can get the Fire TV Stick ‘effectively’ free on select TV models. Moreover, if you use Amazon Pay balance to purchase the Fire TV Stick, you will get a cashback of Rs 280 in your Amazon Pay account.

Coming to the Amazon Echo speakers, the Echo Dot is available at Rs 2,449, down from the price of Rs 4,499 while the Echo is available at Rs 6,999 with a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on the original price of Rs 9,999. You can save further with the payment mode you choose – HDFC cards will avail 10 per cent discount on orders worth Rs 3,000 or above with the maximum discount of Rs 1,750. Amazon Pay will offer 10 per cent discount up to Rs 300.

For the first time, the OnePlus 6 Red is now available to buy during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The smartphone was announced recently and it will be available to purchase at 12 pm. Other smartphones that will see huge discounts and cashbacks under the sale include Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Vivo V9, Huawei P20 Pro, Moto G6, among others.

The Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G5S Plus will be available starting at Rs 13,999 while the Moto E5 Plus will be available at Rs 11,999. There will be additional Rs 2,000 exchange on the Moto G6 purchase and Rs 1,000 extra exchange value on the latter. All the Vivo smartphones including Vivo V7+ will see a flat discount of Rs 3,000 along with an extra exchange value of Rs 6,000. Similarly, all the Oppo phones will have a discount of Rs 4,000 with Rs 3,000 as additional exchange value.

Amazon says that the Huawei smartphones will see a discount of up to Rs 5,000 for the first time. This includes the recently launched Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, and others. On Honor 7X, there will be an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange while the Honor 7C will also see discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have an additional Rs 10,000 off on exchange, in addition to the discounted price.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is only available to the users who have subscribed to Prime membership. All those who want to buy the membership can do that by going to the website and purchasing either plan – Rs 999 for one year or Rs 129 for one month. Alternatively, the customers can also get up to one year of Amazon Prime subscription by subscribing to select postpaid plans on Airtel and prepaid and postpaid plans on Vodafone.