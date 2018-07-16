​​​
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 – How to buy online

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 – How to buy online

The Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off on Monday at 12 pm, and the e-commerce company is customers lucrative on over 200 products.

By: | Updated: July 16, 2018 10:26 PM
The Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off on Monday at 12 pm.

The Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off on Monday at 12 pm, and the e-commerce company is customers lucrative on over 200 products. The sale is exclusive for prime members and is valid for 36-hours. One of the most interesting deal is on TCL television set. Amazon is offering 55-inch on its 4K Smart TV for Rs.48,000. If customers buy the TV they will get a 32-inch television set free at Re. 1 Apart from this a lot of smartphones are also up for grabs for under Rs.15,000.

Here are the smartphones available at under Rs.15,000:-

Redmi Y2: The smartphone is available for Rs 9,999. Redmi Y2 was launched in June 2018. The device boasts a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels. Redmi Y2 is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and comes with 3GB RAM. The smartphone packs 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB through microSD card. Talking of the camera, Redmi Y2 has a 12-MP primary camera on the rear and a 16-MP selfie shooter.

Honor 7X: The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 and was launched in October 2017. Honor 7X features a 5.93-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. The device is powered by a 1.7 GHz octa-core processor. It packs 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB through microSD card. As for the cameras, Honor 7x sports a 16-MP rear camera and 8-MP front camera.

Moto E5 Plus: Moto E5 Plus smartphone was launched in April 2018 and during the sale, it is priced at Rs 11,999. It boasts a 6.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels. The Moto E5 Plus is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. Talking of the cameras, the smartphone packs a 12-MP primary camera on the rear and 5-MP front camera.

Moto G5S Plus: Moto G5S Plus smartphone was launched last year in August and during the sale has been priced at Rs 11,999. The phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core processor and comes with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone packs 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Moto G5S Plus packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top