Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 – How to buy online

The Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off on Monday at 12 pm, and the e-commerce company is customers lucrative on over 200 products. The sale is exclusive for prime members and is valid for 36-hours. One of the most interesting deal is on TCL television set. Amazon is offering 55-inch on its 4K Smart TV for Rs.48,000. If customers buy the TV they will get a 32-inch television set free at Re. 1 Apart from this a lot of smartphones are also up for grabs for under Rs.15,000.

Here are the smartphones available at under Rs.15,000:-

Redmi Y2: The smartphone is available for Rs 9,999. Redmi Y2 was launched in June 2018. The device boasts a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels. Redmi Y2 is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and comes with 3GB RAM. The smartphone packs 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB through microSD card. Talking of the camera, Redmi Y2 has a 12-MP primary camera on the rear and a 16-MP selfie shooter.

Honor 7X: The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 and was launched in October 2017. Honor 7X features a 5.93-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. The device is powered by a 1.7 GHz octa-core processor. It packs 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB through microSD card. As for the cameras, Honor 7x sports a 16-MP rear camera and 8-MP front camera.

Moto E5 Plus: Moto E5 Plus smartphone was launched in April 2018 and during the sale, it is priced at Rs 11,999. It boasts a 6.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels. The Moto E5 Plus is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. Talking of the cameras, the smartphone packs a 12-MP primary camera on the rear and 5-MP front camera.

Moto G5S Plus: Moto G5S Plus smartphone was launched last year in August and during the sale has been priced at Rs 11,999. The phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core processor and comes with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone packs 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Moto G5S Plus packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.