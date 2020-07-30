Amazon Prime Day on August 6, 7: Local SMBs and start-ups to put up over 1,000 products on sale

Last year, over 500 products were launched by many women entrepreneurs, SMBs, weavers, and start-ups in India

E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday said it is bringing over 1,000 products by start-ups and Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) for its Prime Day sale. According to the company, the sale will be held from August 6 to August 7. This is expected to give thousands of local shops their debut on Amazon platform in India this year. The products will be included in 17 categories including health and personal care products.

The company said that these products will be introduced on Amazon’s Launchpad program. It is to note that Launchpad is a global program that displays and delivers unique and differentiated products that are produced by startups or emerging brands to customers. “Prime Day in India will also see artisans and women entrepreneurs from Karigar and Saheli offer deals on unique products like handmade products from Tribes India, Blue pottery by Aditya Blue Pottery, Jewelry from Giva and more,” the company said in a statement.

Furthermore, sellers on the Karigar storefront, during the sale will be offering more than 270 crafts that are sourced from artisans across the country. Apart from this, the government emporiums- APCO handlooms from Andhra Pradesh and Mrignayanee from Madhya Pradesh will also be introducing their hand-woven apparels.

According to Pranav Bhasin, Director Seller Experience, Amazon India, Prime Day will be helping small and medium businesses to reach millions of Prime members in India. The company believes that Prime Day will also provide an opportunity for the smallest of businesses to step forth and rebound from recent challenges and enable their business to grow. “This year, thousands of offline retailers as part of local shops on Amazon program are participating in the Prime Day and will benefit from high customer demand.” said Bhasin. He added that each year, the number of products being introduced by SMBs and start-ups are doubling on Prime Day.

Last year, over 500 products were launched by many women entrepreneurs, SMBs, weavers, and start-ups in India via programs like Amazon Karigar, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Business.