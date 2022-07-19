Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus phones with big discounts, top deals and more

Amazon Prime Day, the company’s annual sales event, is scheduled to take place on July 23 and 24. It will feature a variety of deals in various categories, such as televisions, consumer electronics, and fashion and beauty. In addition, customers can get hold of the best deals from brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Realme.

To shop during the event, customers can get a 10 percent discount on their purchases through debit and credit cards from ICICI and SBI bank. They can also get a free 6-month screen replacement. Amazon Prime members can also get discounts on products up to 20,000.

During the event, customers can get up to Rs 20,000 off on various iPhone models. The company’s sale will also feature great deals on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Samsung Amazon revealed that customers can get up to 30 percent off on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The company’s sales will also feature various M-series phones, such as the Galaxy M52, M53, and M33. Customers can additionally get a flat Rs 15,000 off on the M52.

OnePlus: Amazon is also selling the Huawei P9 at a price of Rs 37,999 during the sale period. The company is additionally offering the 10R and 10 Pro with No-cost EMI for nine months. They can additionally get additional benefits, such as a free exchange and additional coupons. The company is additionally giving customers additional savings on the Nord 2 CE and Nord 2T. Both the models will additionally come with bank offers and No-Cost EMI.

Xiaomi: The company is also selling the Mi 9 series, which starts at Rs 6,899, during Prime Day 2022. The company is additionally offering a coupon worth Rs 600 for the purchase. The company is additionally selling the Note 10 series, which includes the 5G, 6G, and 10S models, starting at Rs 10,999.

The company is also selling the Mi 11T Pro and the Mi 11 Lite at a discounted price of Rs 35,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. The 12 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 56,999. Additional savings of up to 6,000 can be obtained by customers by signing up for bank offers and coupons.

Additionally, Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off on various electronics and accessories during the Prime Day 2022 sale. These include laptops, tablets, cameras, gaming accessories, and more. The company is also selling various power banks at a starting price of Rs 499. Mobile cases and covers will additionally be available at a price of 99, while cables and chargers will be priced at Rs 49 and Rs 139, respectively.

Customers can get up to 55 percent off on their purchases of Amazon Echo smart speakers. They can also get a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on Kindle e-readers. Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature variants are priced at Rs 11,099 and Rs 15,199, respectively.