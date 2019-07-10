Amazon Prime Day 2019: Year’s biggest online sale back with discounts, offers on OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale will begin in India on July 15. During the two-day long annual event, the tech giant will offer a slew of discount offers on the purchase of products from Amazon.in to all Amazon Prime members. In addition to great deals, Amazon will offer new movies on Amazon Prime Videos and tracks on Amazon Prime Music during the Prime Day 2019.

Amazon has revealed offers on a range of products which will be launched on the Amazon Prime Day including smartphones such as Samsung M40, Oppo F11 pro and LG W30.

OnePlus 7: Amazon has unveiled the Mirror Blue version of the OnePlus 7 on its website. The latest version will be launched on Prime Day 2019. The 6GB+128GB model of OnePlus 7 will be available at Rs 32,999 at Amazon.in. OnePlus has confirmed that Mirror Blue version is India-exclusive. This is the third colour option for the OnePlus 7, joining Mirror Gray and Red.

Read | Xiaomi ditches flash sales, announces ‘Alpha Sale’ for Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 in India

OnePlus 7 Pro: The recently-launched OnePlus 7 Pro will be available at a discounted price on Amazon India during the Prime Day 2019 sale event. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three variants with the base model starting at Rs 48,999.

OnePlus 6T: The OnePlus 6T will also be available at a discounted price during the upcoming Prime Day sale. Its base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory sells at Rs 37,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A50: Samsung Galaxy A50 which comes with triple camera setup consisting of a 25MP low light lens, an 8MP ultra-wide Lens and a 5MP live focus (bokeh) lens will be available at a massive discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. Galaxy A50 sells at Rs 18,490 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Oppo F11 Pro: The Oppo F11 Pro is among the smartphones that will be available at discount during the Prime Day Sale in India. The Oppo F11 Pro, which currently sells at Rs 20,990 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model, will be available at a huge discount in the annual event. However, Amazon has not yet revealed the discount it will offer on the sale of Oppo F11 Pro.

Besides these smartphones, Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo Nex will receive a price cut during the Prime Day Sale 2019.

In addition, Amazon is likely to offer great discounts to Amazon Prime members on the purchase of Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone X and Apple iPhone 6S Plus during the Prime Day 2019.

HDFC Bank Debit card and Credit card holders can avail an additional discount of 10 per cent on their purchases during the Prime Day 2019. There are various no-cost EMI options available credit cards, debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

If you are not an Amazon Prime member then you can join Prime for Rs 129 per month at amazon.in/primeday. Prime benefits include free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, deals and more.