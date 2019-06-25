Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off in India on July 15; here is all you need to know

Amazon has announced the dates for its much-awaited Amazon Prime Day 2019 festival in India – July 15 and July 16. With a perfect combination of shopping, movies and music on offer, the two-day event has Amazon India offering great deals and discounts. It will also release a slew of new movies on Amazon Prime Videos as well as tracks on Amazon Prime Music during the festival.

Last year, the e-retailer had hosted the Prime sale for 36 hours, however this year the Amazon Prime Day will stay open for 48 hours. The sale will start from 12AM on July 15 and will end at 11:59PM on July 16. It must be noted that both days happen to be a weekday, so if you are working that day, start making the list of items you want to buy already.

Here are the details you must note for the Amazon Prime Day 2019:

Over 1,000 new products will be launched on the Amazon Prime day which includes smartphones such as Samsung M40, Oppo F11 pro and LG W30 along with latest laptops like HP i3 Windows touch laptop and Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop. Other gadgets that will be on sale on Amazon India are voice enabled Alexa Smart TVs from Panasonic, Amazfit smart watch, Sennheiser’s premium Bluetooth headphones.

Those who are into fashion can choose from the new range of watches from Marks & Spencer new season collection, Kate Spade watches, United Colors of Benetton apparel and shoe collection, new range of shoes from Clarks, Mothercare Kids’ New Season Collection, TIGI Bed Head hair and skin care range. Keeping the kids happy has never been easier as the two-day sale will also have Cadbury gift packs, Maggi Fusion Noodles and new range from LEGO. Those looking to overhaul their homes can take their pick from India’s first-ever Alexa-enabled washing machine from IFB, Washing Machines by AmazonBasics, Eureka Forbes Water Purifier, Dyson’s handheld vacuum cleaner, among others.

Movie buffs have a reason to rejoice as starting July 1, Amazon will release 14 movies on Amazon Prime Video till July 14. The movies include hits such as A Star Is Born, Venom, Kalank, Mukalava, Bhoot Chaturdashi, Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, among others.

HDFC Debit card and Credit card holders can avail a 10 percent additional discount. Moreover, you can also make the most of no Cost EMI option on credit cards, debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and unlimited reward points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card plus.

If you are not a member then you can join Prime for Rs 129 per month at amazon.in/primeday to avail Prime benefits such as free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, deals and more.