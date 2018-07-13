Amazon Prime Day 2018: Offers on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 6, Honor 7C revealed – Check sale and discount details

Amazon Prime Day sale starts July 16

Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to begin on July 16 at 12 noon. This is the second edition of the sale in India and it aligns with the Prime Day sales across other countries. With just three days to go, Amazon has now revealed the offers and discounts on the smartphones during the Prime Day sale. Besides smartphones, the sale will see huge discounts on other products such as home appliances, smart devices, clothing, home interiors, and more. The top smartphones that will be the highlight of the Prime Day sale include OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Vivo V9, Huawei P20 Pro, Moto G6, and others.

On all the purchases made during the Prime Day sale days, the customers will be eligible to get a 10 per cent discount on using the HDFC credit cards. The Amazon Pay users will also receive 10 per cent cashback into their account. Amazon is also giving the buyers a chance to win the OnePlus 6 through a quiz on the mobile app. The interested users need to participate in the quiz and answer five questions correctly to get into the stage where they stand a chance to win the OnePlus 6. The sale will run for 36 hours, so there will be plenty of chances to enrol yourself for the lucky draw.

Coming to the offers, Amazon Prime Day sale will see discounts on a range of smartphones. The Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G5S Plus will be available with limited period discounts. On Honor 7X, there will be an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange while the Honor 7C will also see discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have an additional Rs 10,000 off on exchange, in addition to the discounted price. Other smartphones that will see slashed price points throughout the sale include Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, Vivo V9, and Vivo V7+ among several others.

Amazon is offering up to 80 per cent off on the accessories such as mobile cases and covers, power banks, screen protectors, and charging cables. On the first day of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will go on sale at 1 pm along with bundled offers. On the Amazon range of devices – Echo speakers and Fire TV Stick – there will be offers like up to 100 per cent off, which means the products will be ‘effectively’ free. In addition to these, Amazon will also offer some Lightning Deals that will be live for limited durations, so the customers will need to act faster to grab them.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is only available to the users who have subscribed to Prime membership. All those who want to buy the membership can do that by going to the website and purchasing either plan – Rs 999 for one year or Rs 129 for one month. Alternatively, the customers can also get up to one year of Amazon Prime subscription by subscribing to select postpaid plans on Airtel and prepaid and postpaid plans on Vodafone.