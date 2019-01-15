Amazon Pay takes on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, woos Indians with new cashback offer

The offer by the Internet retail giant allows customers to purchase their orders using Amazon Pay wallet at their doorstep.

A year after adding a new ‘cash load’ service in Amazon Pay, Amazon is offering cashbacks of up to Rs. 1,000 and a return of Rs. 50 on Amazon Pay cash load if the users opt for the cash-on-delivery payment option.

The two Amazon Pay cash-load offers are now active for Amazon buyers to avail and get a cashback of Rs. 1,000 on an Amazon Pay top-up worth Rs. 5,000 or a higher amount, as well as a return of Rs. 50 on Amazon Pay cash load worth Rs. 100 after opting for the cash-on-delivery payment option.

Both offers are now available until the end of January. The condition for these cashback benefits is that the buyers have to pay for their order after they add the Amazon Pay balance at their doorstep; they can take assistance from Amazon’s delivery executive to do the above if they face any problem. However, it must be noted that both offers can only be availed once per buyer.

How can you avail the Amazon Pay cash-load offer?

Select the cash-on-delivery option after you place an order. After the order arrives, the buyer will have to add the amount to their Amazon Pay wallet to avail the cashback offer.

Customers who add a balance of Rs 5,000 or more in their Amazon Pay wallet can get a maximum cashback benefit of Rs. 1,000, whereas users who add a top-up worth Rs. 100 can get Rs. 50 as cashback.

Amazon buyers will get the cashback benefit in the form of Amazon gift card which will be added to their account within seven days of adding money to their Amazon Pay wallet.

After they pay for their order using Amazon Pay balance, the remaining amount in the wallet can also be used to purchase more products, mobile recharges, bill payments, purchasing tickets and subscribing to the Prime service among others in future.

Buyers can avail both offers and receive a cashback benefit of Rs. 50 and Rs. 1,000 on two different Amazon Pay wallet top-ups.