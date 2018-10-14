Amazon offers Samsung S9 priced at Rs 64,999 for just Rs 46,880 during Great Indian Festival

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is a dual GSM SIM smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM cards.

If you are planning to buy a high-end smartphone, then this offer by Amazon may suit your purchase. During its ‘Great India Festival’ sale, Amazon offers Samsung Galaxy S9 at an unbelievably low price. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant of the phone priced at Rs 64,999 is available at a discounted price of just Rs 46,880. The smartphone was launched by the manufacturer in March this year.

As part of the sale, it is listed on the e-commerce website at Rs 48,880 after a discount of Rs 16,119. However, the customers can also get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 if the purchase is made using an SBI Bank credit or debit cards. This takes the price of the phone to Rs 46,880.

Samsung Galaxy S9 features and specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. It is powered by 1.7GHz octa-core processor. The Galaxy S9 is IP68 rated water resistant smartphone powered by a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

Its dimensions are 147.70 x 68.70 x 8.50 mm and weighs 163.00 grams. Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with a 12-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front. The phone carries 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 400GB via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is a dual GSM SIM smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM cards. It is available in Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, Coral Blue colours.

The phone is powered with Android 8.0. Connectivity in the phone is available through Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, 3G, 4G and sensors like Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope and Barometer are available for smooth user experience.

Samsung Group is a South Korean multinational conglomerate headquartered in Seoul. Recently, the company established a mobile plant in India, which is its largest phone manufacturing factory in the world.