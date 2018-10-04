Amazon offers OnePlus 6 for just Rs 29,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

​​​
OnePlus is ready to launch its latest phone - the OnePlus 6T and rumours suggest that it will be out on 16th October 2018. While many people would be waiting for the device, some of them would have their eye set on OnePlus 6.

OnePlus is ready to launch its latest phone – the OnePlus 6T and rumours suggest that it will be out on 16th October 2018. While many people would be waiting for the device, some of them would have their eye set on OnePlus 6. E-commerce giant Amazon has a good news for them. Amazon offers the smartphone for just Rs 29,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The sale will be held between October 10 and October 15, and there will be a lot of products getting interesting discounts. The OnePlus 6 price as of now in India starts at Rs 34,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

But, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the One Plus 6 will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000, which will bring down the cost to Rs 29,999. Amazon India will also be having some instant cashback discounts on SBI bank credit and debit cards, exchange discounts and more during the sale period.

But with the OnePlus6T just around the corner is it still worth buying? The answer is an absolute yes.

