Amazon offers huge discounts in Summer Carnival; get up to 40% off

E-commerce giant Amazon India wants to make the most of the season. The online shopping place has come up with a new and exciting sale for the common man.

With Summers almost on the doorsteps of India, e-commerce giant Amazon India wants to make the most of the season. The online shopping place has come up with a new and exciting sale for the common man. An array of products are listed under this sale by Amazon India. And with offers loaded on each product on offer will surely excite you. Amazon India has listed a lot of products that are majorly large appliances. Interested people can head to Amazon India’s official website to check out the listed products such as Air Conditioners, Televisions, Refrigerators, Chimneys, Dishwashers and Washing Machines.

What makes this offer exciting is the fact that it is a limited period offer. The offer starts today, that is April 7 and will go up to April 10 only.

If you are an SBI debit or credit card holder then Amazon India has a lot of offers for you. You will be able to get 10 per cent cash back on State Bank of India Debit and Credit Cards. In order to get the cashback, you need to do anything special. You just need to go through the normal purchase process. It should be noted that the entire amount needs to be paid from one card to avail the offer.

What is interesting about the offer is you can get the appliances with no cost EMI for a maximum tenure of up to 24 months. If you wish to buy the products and want to save some more money then you can exchange your old appliances as well.

Along with the offers and discount, Amazon India has made it very easy for you to get delivery on your desired time. Amazon India you can get the scheduled delivery as per your availability making it easier for you to receive the product when you want. How to get the scheduled delivery from Amazon India:

Step 1: Select the PIN code you want the product to be delivered.

Step 2: Select the product you want to buy.

Step 3: Look for: “Schedule a convenient slot”

Step 4: Click on “Change delivery slot”

Step 5: Select the date and time of the delivery.

Step 6: Get your product delivered on the time mentioned by you.

On Air Conditioners you can get the maximum discount of 35 per cent off. On Refrigerators, get up to 25 per cent off and on Televisions, get a maximum of 40 per cent off.