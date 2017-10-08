Amazon offers free iPhone 8; deal only for today; here is how to get

iPhone 8 price in India is Rs 59,899 on Amazon. (Source: Apple website)

As Diwali is coming closer, the online shopping websites are offering more and more deals and discounts on various products. Joining the race, Amazon is giving its customers a chance to win a free iPhone 8. Yes, you read it right, iPhone 8 which is priced at Rs 59,899 on the website, is being offered for free. Amazon is running a recharge and win an iPhone 8 offer under which the participants can win the pricey new smartphone. The contest is available on the website www.amazon.in and the mobile site and mobile application thereof (collectively “Amazon.in”).

The contest started on October 4, 2017 and will be available till October 8, 2017 which means today is the last day to avail the offer. As per the information available on the official website, in order to be eligible for the contest, you must successfully purchase a prepaid mobile recharge on Amazon.in during the contest period and make payment for the recharge services, using ‘Amazon Pay Balance’ (associated with your Amazon.in account). The website will then select the winners by a random draw of lots from the participants who satisfy the eligibility criteria on each day of the contest period. The winners will be given a 64GB variant of the iPhone 8, as per the website.

Here are the eligibility criteria for the contest:

1. You should be an individual legal resident of the Republic of India;

2. You should have set India as your current country in your account settings on Amazon.in.

3. You should be of an age 18 years or above at the time of entry into the Contest.

The website has clearly mentioned that its ’employees, their immediate family members (spouses, domestic partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, children and grandchildren), and affiliates, advisors, advertising/contest agencies are not eligible to enter the Contest’.

Also, each participant will be eligible to receive only one prize under this Contest.

About iPhone 8

Recently launched by Apple, the phone sports a 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display and comes with a 12MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, digital zoom up to 5x, Quad-LED True Tone flash and Slow sync, 4K video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps and 7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash