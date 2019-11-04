Amazon now lets you book movie tickets online: What’s on offer

Amazon brought in the feature after partnering with BookMyShow. However, the option is not yet available on the desktop website of Amazon.in. (REUTERS)

You can now book movie tickets on Amazon. The tech giant introduced the new ticketing feature only in India in partnership with BookMyShow.

In the Amazon mobile app and on amazon.in mobile website, a new ‘movie ticket’ option has been introduced under the ‘Shop by Category’ section where you can select your region and look for movie shows. It has two sections — in cinemas and coming soon.

After you have selected the movie, go to the ‘Book Now’ option, where all the available nearby theatres and dates will be shown. Then you can proceed to select the number and position of the seats. Following which it will get redirected to the payment window, and will be able to download the copy of the ticket.

Along with that, Amazon has also rolled out a first-time offer, which gives 20 per cent cash back up to Rs 200 on movie tickets. It will remain valid from November 1, 2019, to November 14, 2019. The cash back will be credited to the individual’s Amazon Pay account.

Payment options for Amazon movie ticket booking include Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay balance, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, and other digital payment methods. The ICICI Amazon Pay credit card customers after buying movie tickets through Amazon will get a 2 per cent cashback as monthly statement rewards.

Earlier in May this year, Amazon India struck a similar deal and partnered with ClearTrip and brought the flight ticket booking option, through which you can book nation flight tickets.

According to Mahendra Nerurkar, Director of Amazon Pay, the partnership will increase and the acceptance of Pay and add a new dimension to how people see it.