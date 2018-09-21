Amazon launches new Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Sub in India: Prices, features and all you need to know

Image: Reuters

Amazon on Friday launched a new line-up of Echo devices and an Echo companion device in India. At Rs 4,499, Echo Dot comes with a new speaker for crisper sound and an updated fabric design.

Echo Plus with a built-in Zigbee hub, an upgraded speaker and a new design will cost Rs 14,999. With Echo Sub, you can add rich bass to music playback on Echo devices for Rs 12,999.

“We want you to have access to Alexa everywhere — in your living room, kitchen, bedroom or the office,” Jayshree Gururaj, Director — Amazon Devices, said in a statement.

All new Echo devices are available for pre-order on Amazon.in, starting Friday. Echo Dot and Echo Plus will start shipping next month while Echo Sub will be available later this year.

With a new curved shape and fabric finish, Echo Dot is available in charcoal, heather gray and sandstone colours.

“Connect to your home theatre or favourite speaker via Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio cable for even bigger sound,” said the company.

With its built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the Echo Plus makes setting up compatible smart home devices easy.

Echo Plus now includes an embedded temperature sensor, so you can set temperature-based routines using other smart home devices. It is available in charcoal, heather gray and sandstone colours.

Echo Sub is the first wireless Echo subwoofer. The users can connect Echo Sub to compatible Echo devices to create a 1.1 or 2.1 pairing for stereo sound.