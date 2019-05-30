Amazon launches Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 speaker with 5.5-inch display in India

Amazon has launched a new version of its Echo Show display speaker with a smaller 5.5-inch display. Called the Echo Show 5, it has Amazon Alexa powering it at its core along with an HD camera that has a shutter for privacy reasons. Amazon is letting users turn off the camera, in addition to the microphone, to allay their concern for unsolicited privacy intrusion.

In India, the Echo Show 5 will be available at Rs 8,999. The pre-orders are now live while the shipping begins on July 18. It is significantly cheaper than the Echo Show that costs Rs 22,999.

Amazon Echo range of devices is gaining traction as users in India are increasingly moving to adopt smart assistants in their daily lives. Amazon’s Echo product line is increasing exponentially with growing adoption among users. The Echo Show 5 joins Echo Show and Echo Spot speakers with display that were launched in India earlier this year.

The Echo Show 5 is pretty much similar to the regular, big-sized Echo Show except for the display and stripped-down speakers. Instead of the 10-inch HD display, Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display, which is likely more suitable for places like kitchen, bathroom, and even in the cubicle at work. It comes in white and black colours, along with a magnetic stand that gives it some flexibility when tilting.

The display comes handy in watching movies, shows, and news powered by Alexa. It can show recipe videos, along with the process, among other things. There is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm audio jack on the Echo Show 5 so that devices such as phones, laptops, and other speakers can be connected. Echo Show 5 can also be paired with other Echo devices to create a multi-room group.

There is a 1-megapixel camera on the fascia of the Echo Show 5. Ever since the users became cognisant of their privacy, the tech companies have been implementing different ways to affirm their commitment towards privacy protection. This is why Amazon is adding a manual control just atop the camera so that it can be shuttered and disconnected “electronically”. The camera can be used for video calls on Skype. The microphone can also be turned off using the dedicated button.

All the Alexa-powered services such as JioSaavn, Hungama Music, Gaana, and Amazon Music for music, Amazon Prime Video for videos, and news channels for news are available on the Echo Show 5.