Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription drops to Rs 59 in India: How to get the limited-time offer

Those who love to lose themselves in books no longer need to shell out more than 100 bucks for one book. Amazon is now offering Kindle Unlimited two-month subscription at Rs 59 only in India for a limited period.

There is a catch though.

It must be noted that the offer is valid until 25 June 2019 (11:59 pm IST). This offering is for those Amazon.in users who currently do not have a pre-existing Kindle Unlimited subscription and have an account in India.

It is important to note that this offer is not applicable to physical goods and only one customer can avail it at a time with Amazon.in account.

Once the user has availed the offer, he or she can purchase recurring Kindle Unlimited subscription using any of the Amazon specified payment methods on the payments page itself.

To be clear, the customers will have to pay Rs 169 for the recurring Kindle Unlimited subscription. Also, users have the option of cancelling their Kindle Unlimited subscription at any time they want; they only have to visit – amazon.in/kucentral.

So, if you plan to avail this offer, do as soon as you can because this offer is for limited only and will be ending at 11:59 pm on 25 June 2019 on Tuesday.

How to get a Kindle Unlimited subscription

Visit the offer page and click on the relevant link to buy the recurring monthly Kindle Unlimited subscription with the first two months at a discounted rate of Rs 59.

Choose the specified payment methods on the payments page and complete your purchase.

After the two month period expires, the Amazon customer will be charged Rs 169 for the monthly subscription on the payment method used to make buy it.

Don’t have a Kindle?

Those who do not have a Kindle device must not worry as it is not necessary to get a Kindle device at all. Book lovers can make full use of the Amazon Kindle app on their mobiles, laptops, tablets and computers. Users can take their pick from more than 1.5 million books on the Kindle App from the Kindle Store and also read magazines and newspapers.