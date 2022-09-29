Amazon Kindle Scribe launched, will let you write and take notes

Amazon at its big fall hardware event announced a new first-ever Kindle tablet that can be used for more than just reading. Dubbed Kindle Scribe, the e-book comes with its own built-in pen that magnetically attaches itself to the side of the device. The new Kindle will let you read as well as write or take notes.

Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch display which is bigger compared to the 6.8-inch display in Kindle Paperwhite which was launched last year. The e-reader comes with two options for a stylus pen – a premium and a standard. The premium pen comes with an eraser. Both the pens will deliver a smooth writing experience, claims Amazon. The pen will be useful at the time for signing PDFs, Microsoft Word documents, taking notes and much more.

It is also expected that by next year, the notes will be accessible directly from the Kindle app on your phone and PC. Another most anticipated feature is, users will be able to send documents to Scribe directly from Microsoft Word.

“From my phone or computer right to Scribe, mark up PDFs, and add Sticky Notes to Word documents—all in the same place. And coming early next year, you will be able to send documents to Kindle Scribe directly from Microsoft Word,” said Dave Limp, a senior Amazon VP, who used the device for some time in beta.

The Scribe charges with the help of a USB-C port and will last for up to 12 weeks on just a single charge. It will come in 6GB, 32GB and 64GB three storage options. The device is priced at $339 (roughly Rs27,751) with no words on its India availability yet.

Users will be able to take notes on their Kindle Scribe through a variety of templates which will include to-do lists and lined paper. The notes will be automatically saved and later backed up in the cloud.

ALSO READ| From Kindle Scribe to Fire TV Cube Gen 3 and Alexa Voice Remote Pro: Everything Amazon announced at its big fall hardware event 2022