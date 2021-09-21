Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen), Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition launched in India: Check price, availability and features here

The pre-orders for Kindle Paperwhite as well as Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition have started with the announcement. (Representational image)

Amazon Kindle: Ahead of its big fall event, Amazon on Tuesday announced the new lineup for its ebook reader Kindle Two new next generation models of Kindle Paperwhite have been announced – the all-new Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The new Kindle Paperwhite is an enhancement over its very popular predecessor, and as per Amazon, it is fitted with a larger display, an increased battery life and an adjustable warm light. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on the other hand is offering a light sensor to auto adjust the brightness of the reader, and it would also mark the first time ever that a Kindle would get wireless charging.

Next-gen Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: Price and availability

The pre-orders for Kindle Paperwhite as well as Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition have started with the announcement. Both the devices can be purchased on the Amazon website. While the new Kindle Paperwhite, available in Black and 8GB storage, has been priced at Rs 13,999, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will set customers back by Rs 17,999. The Signature Edition is also available in Black colour, with 32GB storage.

Both the devices, available for pre-order now, will lead to customers getting credits worth Rs 500, which the customers can use to purchase ebooks. However, the credits will only cover up to 80% of the ebook price.

The shipping for the new Kindle Paperwhite is set to begin from October 27, while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will be shipped starting November 4.

New Kindle Paperwhite lineup: Features and specs

The new Kindle Paperwhite will have a 6.8-inch display, largest for the Kindle Paperwhite lineup, and the bezels have been reduced to 10mm on the reader. Amazon has said that the display will be glare free, and will offer “laser-quality text”. Much like all of the Kindle models, it will also give a paper-like look so that it is easy to read even when sitting in direct sunlight. An adjustable warm light has also been added to the reader, along with an increase of 10% brightness at the maximum setting. A white-on-black dark mode is also available on the reader so that it can be read comfortably at night as well.

Over and above this, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will have an auto-adjusting light sensor, like the ones in phones, so that the brightness of the Kindle can be adjusted automatically based on the ambient light.

While all Kindle models in general offer a long battery life, especially compared to phones and tablets, Amazon is touting the new Kindle Paperwhite lineup to have the longest battery life of all Kindle models – up to 10 weeks on a single full charge. The new Kindle models will also be supported by USB-C charging and as per Amazon, will take only 2.5 hours on a 10W adapter or larger to reach full charge.

The Signature Edition will also offer wireless charging, first time ever for Kindle, and will be charged by any compatible Qi wireless charger.

The next-gen Kindle Paperwhite will have standard storage of 8GB, while the Signature Edition will have an advanced storage of a whopping 32GB.

As per Amazon, the reading experience on these devices is also set to improve, as it claims that an easier way to switch between home screen, current book and the library has been added to the experience of the new Kindle models as a part of the updated Kindle interface. Not only that, but now users will also have new filters and sort menus in the library, along with an interactive scroll bar and a new collections view.

Moreover, customers will also have the option to set up the Kindle devices easily by simply pairing up the device with their phone’s Kindle app.

Like older Kindles, the new models will continue to have Whispersync and Whispersync for Voice and Word Wide for definitions.