Amazon Kindle Oasis with new feature goes on sale in India; check price, features, other details

The Kindle Oasis weighs 4.6 ounces and is 3.4 mm at its thinnest point. (Reuters)

Amazon’s latest Kindle offering Oasis has finally made its way to the Indian markets. The new Kindle has an impressive 7-inch display, but the highlight remains the adjustable warm light feature. The latest e-book reader can be purchased from Rs 21,999 and the price range goes up to Rs 28,999. Here’s everything to know about the 2019 Amazon Kindle Oasis price in India, Kindle features and more.

Kindle Oasis features

The Amazon Kindle Oasis 2019 comes equipped with next-generation e-Ink technology which enables fast page turns. The adjustable warm light with 300ppi screen takes the cake though. Readers will now able to adjust the color tone which ranges from cool to warm. Users can also time screen warmth as per their convenience. Other noteworthy Kindle Oasis feature is the IPX8 rating which is for protection against accidental drop in water. The new Kindle device can remain submerged in two meters of fresh water for 60 minutes.

Amazon Kindle Oasis price in India

Amazon Kindle Oasis price in India starts from Rs 21,999 which is for the base variant of 8GB Wi-Fi only. One can also opt for a 32GB Wi-Fi-only Champagne Gold variant, which can be purchased at Rs 24,999. The premier model comes with 32GB storage and supports Wi-Fi+4G which can be bought at Rs 28,999.

Readers can also choose from two colors – Graphite and Champagne Gold. The Amazon Kindle Oasis is available for purchase on Amazon India. The e-commerce site is also offering good deals to woo buyers. The deals include three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription for just Rs 2. After the three-month period is over, the subscribers can avail it by paying Rs 169 every month.

Buyers who have already pre-booked the Kindle can get 100 percent off on the purchase of any one eBook up to Rs 500.