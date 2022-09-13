Amazon Kickstarter deals announced: Realme Narzo 50 at Rs 11,999, Redmi Note 11 at Rs 14,499, other top offers

Amazon is going to host its annual Great Indian Festival Sale starting September 23. Ahead of that, the e-commerce giant has unveiled some Kickstarter deals. The deal is live on company’s website as well as on the mobile app. There’s an additional benefit for SBI credit and debit card users as the company is giving 10 percent instant discount and 10 percent cashback on first purchase to them.

Coming to what the Amazon Kickstarter deal offers, the offers and discounts are available across all the category available on the website. From phones and cameras to personal care and refrigerators, there are offers on wide variety of products.

For those waiting to buy a smartphone, this can be a good opportunity as Amazon is giving some interesting offers on select phones. Check it out.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G at RS 54,999: OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is selling at a discount of Rs 15,000. The smartphone is selling at Rs 54,999. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone is backed by a 4500 mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capability.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 17,999: This smartphone that on other days sells at Rs 22,999 is available at Rs 17,999. The phone features a 6.67-inch display, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 Octa-core and is backed by a 5020 mAH large battery with 33W fast charger. It comes with 108 MP Quad Rear camera setup with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Portrait and 5MP Macro mode. There is a 16 MP front camera.

Realme Narzo 50 at Rs 11,999: Realme Narzo 50 which was launched in May this year. The smartphone is selling at Rs 11,999 instead of original price of Rs 15,999. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W Dart charging support. The camera module on the back has three cameras- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera and a 16MP front camera.

Redmi Note 11 at Rs 14,499: The Redmi Note 11 smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 3,500. The smartphone is available at Rs 14,499 in the offer. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor and backed by a 5000 mAh large battery with 33W Pro fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M32 at Rs 11,499: The Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED – Infinity U-cut display with 90Hz Refresh rate and 800 nits brightness. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery and powered by MediaTek Helio G80 Octa Core Processor. It comes with quad camera including a 64MP primary sensor. It comes with a 20MP front camera.