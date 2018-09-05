Amazon India unveils Hindi website, app

E-commerce company Amazon India on Tuesday launched a Hindi version of its mobile website and app for Android smartphones to step up its battle against rival Walmart-owned Flipkart.

While other e-commerce portals such as Flipkart and Paytm Mall currently do not have a local language version of their apps or websites, Snapdeal in December 2015 under a pilot programme, had rolled out its platform in 11 regional languages including Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali. After running the pilot for more than six months, the website returned to its original version — English.

“What we believe is Amazon.in in Hindi is a critical step to actually address the next 100 million customers. We also plan to launch an advertisement campaign across the country right before Diwali to inform shoppers about how they can now shop in Hindi,” Manish Tiwary, vice-president, category management, Amazon India.

According to a recent study by Google India and KPMG titled, ‘Indian Languages — defining India’s internet’, India at present has 234 million regional language users online, compared with 175 million English users. This is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to reach 536 million by 2021 as against the English internet user base growing at 3% to reach 199 million.

Therefore, local language internet users are expected to account for nearly 75% of India’s internet user base by 2021.

Further, Google in the report estimates that by 2021, content consumption in Hindi will be more than consumption in English.