Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 live: Big discounts on Apple iPhone 12, OnePlus 9RT, other top deals

Amazon Republic Day sale: With Republic Day just around the corner, e-commerce giant Amazon has begun its Republic Day sale in India. The sale, which began on Monday, will end on January 20, and during this time, several electronic items and phones would be available to users at highly discounted prices. For instance, Apple’s iPhone 12 is being sold on Amazon at a discount of 18%, and is available at Rs 53,999. This cost is for the most basic black model of the phone, and the discount percentage and price varies with colour, storage and accessories. However, all of them are at some discounted price.

But Apple’s iPhone 12 is only one of the gadgets that are available on discount during the sale. OnePlus 9RT, the first flagship smartphone of 2022 from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, is available at a discounted price of Rs 38,999. Meanwhile, OnePlus’ 9R 5G is available for Rs 36,999 after a discount of 8%. A 27% discount is available on Samsung Galaxy M12, which can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 9,499. Some Redmi, iQoo, Realme and Xiaomi phones are also available at heavy discounts across various price ranges, from about Rs 7,000 to Rs 27,000.

However, smartphones are not the only steal deals available. Earbuds, including Jabra Elite 3, OnePlus Buds Z2 and Sony WF-1000XM4 are available for reasonable prices, with the Jabra and OnePlus buds being available between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000, and the Sony buds being available at about Rs 20,000. Meanwhile, Oppo Enco M32 can be purchased at Rs 1,499 and Sennheiser’s HD 450SE are available at Rs 14,990. Apart from these, Samsung’s first affordable tablet in the year 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 has also been launched and can be purchased from Amazon at Rs 17,999.

Apart from electronics, Samsung’s new dishwasher Samsung Freestanding Dishwasher can also be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 35,990 during the sale.