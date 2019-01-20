Amazon Great Indian sale: Top deals on Samsung, Oppo, Honor, Realme, smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Sale

The internet retail giant has announced that its Amazon Great Indian Sale will begin today (January 20). The sale will continue till January 23, 2019. The internet retail giant is offering big discounts on high-end products such as smartphone, headphones, laptops, accessories and other devices in this sale.

There are some great deals which include a 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards and EMI for some of the products on the website.

For customers of Bajaj Finserv, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. Buyers will also be able to enjoy exchange benefits on products such as smartphones, television sets, ACs, and other household appliances.

Top 12 Mobile Phone deals available on Amazon Great Indian Sale –

1. One Plus 6T: If you are upgrading your phone, then OnePlus 6T is your best bet as Amazon India is offering extra Rs. 2,000 discount over the normal exchange offer. A new buyback offer is also available where the buyer is guaranteed 70 percent value of the OnePlus 6T which was originally priced at Rs. 37,999.

2. Redmi Y2: The Redmi Y2 with 32GB is now at Rs 7,999. The actual price of the phone is ₹10,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

3. Realme U1: The during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the phone’s 4GB+64GB variant can be purchased at Rs 13,499 instead of the original Rs 15,499 on Amazon whereas the 3GB+32GB variant can be bought at Rs Rs 10,999 instead of the original price of Rs 12,999.

4. Honor Play: On Amazon Great Indian Sale, Honor Play with 64GB which actually costs Rs ₹21,999 is available at a discount of Rs. 6,000 and now can be purchased at Rs ₹13,999 during the sale.

5. Oppo R17: The Amazon Great Indian Sale deal on Oppo R17 is live Rs. 5,000 exchange offer with no-cost EMI option and can be purchased ar Rs Rs. 31,990 till the sale ends.

6. iPhone X: Those eying the high-end device can buy iPhone X with No-cost EMI at ₹74,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

7. Samsung Galaxy Note8 with S-Pen: Amazon has the device at Rs 39,990 on offer instead of the original Rs 74,690 on the website.

8. Huawei P20 Lite: The 4GB+64GB variant which is originally worth Rs Rs 22,999, can be bought at ₹12,999.

9. Samsung S9: The phone can be bought at Rs 48,900 instead of the original price of Rs 62,500 during the sale and buyers get extra Rs 9,000 on exchange.

10. Vivo V9Pro: Amazon is offering buyers an extra Rs 1000 off on exchange and No Cost EMI for the 6GB variant; the phone is available at Rs 15,990 instead of the Rs 19,990.

11. Mi A2: The buyers can get an additional Rs.2000 off on Exchange for the 64GB; the phone is available at Rs 13,999 instead of the earlier Rs 17,499 during the sale.

12. Nokia 8.1: Buyers can get an exchange deal with an additional discount of Rs. 3,500 and can buy the phone at Rs 26,999 instead of Rs 28,831 which is the phone’s original price.

It must be noted that Amazon India offered early access to its Prime members by 12 hours early to the top deals on its website.

The Prime membership comes with early deals, faster deliveries at zero extra cost and free access to Amazon Prime Video and Music content. Moreover, Amazon is offering free delivery on the first order for new customers during this sale.