Amazon Great Indian Sale: Heavy discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and many more

Amazon Great Indian Sale: OnePlus is one of the most popular smartphone brands in the country and the company is offering some great deals in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale. The OnePlus 7 Pro, one of the most sought after phones, has a price tag of Rs 53,999, however, the model can be purchased for a discount of Rs 12,400 under exchange offer.

Other than this, another hot-selling OnePlus phone the 7T is also available at a whopping discount. The OnePlus 7T 128GB model is available at a price of Rs 34,999. The price is already 3,000 less than the MRP. OnePlus 7T can be bought at an even cheaper price if the buyer is looking to exchange his/her old smartphone. One can get an exchange discount worth Rs 10,400. The 256GB variant of OnePlus 7T will be available at Rs 37,999 which is Rs 2,000 less than its original price. The exchange discount is valid on this variant also.

Both smartphones will be available at no cost EMIs as well. Apart from these two top-selling products, the OnePlus 5 is available at a 35 per cent discount on Amazon Sale. The OnePlus 5, which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB memory, has been priced at Rs 25,999. An added benefit of Rs 9,000 can be availed if users pick the exchange offer.

The smartphone brand had recently launched the OnePlus 7T Pro Mclaren Edition which is Oneplus’s most expensive phone and best-looking smartphone yet. The OnePlus 7T Pro Mclaren edition is a limited edition smartphone and is not available on Amazon in the ongoing Republic Day special sale.

Customers looking to buy the smartphones need to hurry up as the deals on these smartphones will end by night. The Amazon Sale ends today.